Reverse Your Universe with Dr. Mickey Mehta's wellness program at Della Resorts 

If you are looking for a well-curated health program that not only helps you achieve a healthy body but mental rejuvenation as well, then this specially curated Reverse Your Universe program is for you.

Designed under the expertise of one of India’s leading holistic health gurus, Dr Mickey Mehta and hosted in the luxurious Della Resorts, the three-day program is dedicated to connecting you with your body through a series of rejuvenating practices. The sessions will include guided yoga, and meditation practices to get your mind and body rhythm in sync with each other.

If you have been looking for the perfect opportunity to be a part of a high-value and transformative session, this detailed, 2-night- 3-day program makes for a must-attend rejuvenating break focused on enhancing your journey in wellness.

What: Dr Mickey Mehta’s Reverse Your Universe

When: September 23- 25

Where: Della Resorts, Lonavala

Price: On Request

Contact: +91 9000065511