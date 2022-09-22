Experience a lunch meal reminiscent of traditional Indian flavours with Zaaika at Namak, Sahara Star

Royalty served on the platter is what describes a meal at Sahara Star’s Namak with finesse. Each meal is curated in reflection of India’s spirit of the old world meets new tastes mélange. The ambiance of this restaurant is contemporary but the dishes would entice you with the charm of authentic Lucknowi and Hyderabadi flavors that form the base of the menu. The newly launched lunch set menu aptly titled –Zaaika by Namak encloses a smorgasbord of dishes that are high quality and worth a break during busy lunch hours.

The full course feast comprises scrumptious starters, mouthwatering main course specialties, followed by a sweet end note of delectable dishes.

The masterfully curated menu features signatures such as Zafrani Tandoori Paneer Roll, Palak Chenna Ki Shami, Malai Broccoli, Murgh Malai Kebab, Khuroos Murg Tikka, and Lamb Seekh Kebab. Dive into desserts that are quintessentially spectacular namely - Baked Yoghourt with Milk pearls, Crushed Ghewar and Organic Honey / Thandai Mousse With Rose Petal Confit Chantilly, Pistachio Dust.

What: Zaika by Namak

When: 12.30 pm to 3 pm.

Where: Namak, Hotel Sahara Star

Price: INR 1,750 + taxes