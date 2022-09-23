The Bacardi NH7 Weekender returns to Pune: Here’s all we know

After successfully organising the 2022 edition of BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender, NODWIN Gaming and BACARDÍ are all set to launch another edition of India’s happiest multi-genre music festival in Pune on November 25-27. The festival will witness over 40 artists perform across five Stages around a mix of genres spanning singers and songwriters performing Hip Hop, Rock, Metal and Electronic.

Over the past 12 years, the platform has emerged as a forerunner in the rise of independent music and indie sensations. In its 13th year, the festival brandishes the tagline - 13 Mera Weekender to celebrate the connect with the community immersing its audience in vibes that spread camaraderie and gaiety all across. Promising to be three days reverberating with live performances by homegrown as well as world-renowned artists, people of all age groups are invited to Mahalaxmi Lawns to soak in the magical experience of specially curated food and drinks, the signature ferris wheel, interactive brand engagement spaces, fun and interactive photo ops and of course, good music and good vibes. Iconic merchandise that will once again be available at the venue include the Weekender Mug, NH7 Weekender T-Shirts, Buntings and some cool stickers that have been a part of NH7 kits every year.

What: Bacardi NH7 Weekender

When: November 25-27.

Where: Mahalaxmi Lawns

Tickets: Paytm Insider