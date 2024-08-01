SHOParty returns to Out of the Blue, Bandra with its latest edit

Mumbaikars, get ready for an exciting day of shopping, food, and entertainment as SHOParty — The Wow Edit makes its return on August 1st. Hosted by The A La Carte Company, founded by Rekha Pamani-Gulati and Nisha Sareen, this event is all about building community through an unforgettable shopping experience.

Discover elite brands and exclusive collections

Hosted at Out of the Blue, Bandra, SHOParty boasts a carefully curated selection of elite brands that will delight fashion enthusiasts and lifestyle connoisseurs alike. Explore unique offerings from Shop Duara, known for its eclectic fashion pieces, Thoda Drama, celebrated for its bold and vibrant designs, and Label Ishnya, which brings a touch of elegance to everyday wear. These brands, among others, will showcase the best in fashion, jewelry, and lifestyle, ensuring there's something special for every attendee.