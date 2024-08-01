SHOParty returns to Out of the Blue, Bandra with its latest edit

Mumbaikars, get ready for an exciting day of shopping, food, and entertainment as SHOParty — The Wow Edit makes its return on August 1st. Hosted by The A La Carte Company, founded by Rekha Pamani-Gulati and Nisha Sareen, this event is all about building community through an unforgettable shopping experience.
Discover elite brands and exclusive collections
Hosted at Out of the Blue, Bandra, SHOParty boasts a carefully curated selection of elite brands that will delight fashion enthusiasts and lifestyle connoisseurs alike. Explore unique offerings from Shop Duara, known for its eclectic fashion pieces, Thoda Drama, celebrated for its bold and vibrant designs, and Label Ishnya, which brings a touch of elegance to everyday wear. These brands, among others, will showcase the best in fashion, jewelry, and lifestyle, ensuring there's something special for every attendee.
Introducing A La Carte basics
This year's event also marks the exciting debut of A La Carte Basics, a new collection that brings Thailand’s versatile and wearable clothing to the Indian market. From breezy dresses to chic casuals, these pieces are designed to blend style with comfort, perfect for the modern wardrobe.
A celebration beyond shopping
SHOParty is said to be more than just a shopping event; it’s a celebration of great food, music, and community spirit. As you explore the myriad of fashion and lifestyle options, take a break to savour mouth-watering cuisine prepared by the culinary experts at Out of the Blue. Enjoy refreshing cocktails at the bar, crafted to perfection to keep you energized throughout the day. The event's vibrant atmosphere is enhanced by live music, creating a lively backdrop for your shopping and socializing.
Community bonding and pet-friendly fun
Known for its relaxed vibes and community bonding, The A La Carte Company's events are perfect for everyone, including your furry friends. With designated pet-friendly areas, you can bring along your pets to share in the fun. Don't miss the happy hour specials that add an extra layer of enjoyment to your day. Whether you're catching up with friends, meeting new people, or simply enjoying the festive ambiance, SHOParty offers an inclusive and welcoming environment for all.