Indulge in a gourmet five-course dinner by Chef Thierry Le Baut at this restaurant in Mumbai

Mumbai foodies! This week, you have a chance to indulge in a luxurious five-course dinner experience showcasing the finest European cuisine and exquisite wines from Wine Park at Julius restaurant curated by the renowned Michelin-starred Chef & Academic Director at Le Cordon Blue, Chef Thierry Le Baut.
Chef Thierry le Baut is recognised for his creative take on traditional cooking and his steadfast dedication to culinary perfection. He refined his cooking abilities and gained a deep insight into the culinary field at Le Cordon Bleu. His commitment and enthusiasm swiftly elevated him to a prominent position in the culinary industry, resulting in him being awarded the prestigious Michelin Star. With experience in renowned kitchens worldwide, Chef Thierry focuses on utilizing premium ingredients and presenting each dish with artistry.
Start your dining experience with a delicious starter such as the Seared Pepper and Herbs-crusted Tuna or the vegetarian option of Mexican Nopal & Mushroom Ketchup. Moving on to the next course, enjoy Gnocchi and Green Peas Risotto paired with Paloise sauce. For the third course, savour Arancini of Pumpkin with homemade tomato basil sauce or Rouget served with crunchy potato scales, orange, and lemongrass sauce, followed by a palate-cleansing interlude.
Guests will enjoy either Polenta or Chicken Supreme with a green coat, carrot and honey tartlet, stuffed mushrooms with porcini mushrooms & potato fondant for the main course. The meal will end on a sweet touch with a rich dessert - Vanilla and chocolate cheesecake, Tahitian vanilla ice cream, and then Muscadine and White Chocolate and Pistachio Truffle.
28th June, Friday | 7:30 PM onwards | INR 5,000/- per head
At Julius Mumbai , 2nd Floor East Zone Phoenix, Palladium Mall, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel