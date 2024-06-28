Indulge in a gourmet five-course dinner by Chef Thierry Le Baut at this restaurant in Mumbai

Mumbai foodies! This week, you have a chance to indulge in a luxurious five-course dinner experience showcasing the finest European cuisine and exquisite wines from Wine Park at Julius restaurant curated by the renowned Michelin-starred Chef & Academic Director at Le Cordon Blue, Chef Thierry Le Baut.

Chef Thierry le Baut is recognised for his creative take on traditional cooking and his steadfast dedication to culinary perfection. He refined his cooking abilities and gained a deep insight into the culinary field at Le Cordon Bleu. His commitment and enthusiasm swiftly elevated him to a prominent position in the culinary industry, resulting in him being awarded the prestigious Michelin Star. With experience in renowned kitchens worldwide, Chef Thierry focuses on utilizing premium ingredients and presenting each dish with artistry.