ParamparikKarigar presents a celebration of India’s artistic heritage

ParamparikKarigar aims to create a unique organsation to preserve and nurture India’s rich cultural heritage of traditional arts, crafts, and textiles made locally by India’s esteemed karigars.

Nearly three decades now, ParamparikKarigar’s mission to safeguard and nurture traditional arts, crafts, and weaves has taken the form of exhibitions hosted to showcase the karigars and their elaborate works. Their next exhibition will be held on March 15 and 16, at Scout & Pavilion Hall, Shivaji Park, Dadar. The event will highlight the crafting mastery of local karigars through various arts and crafts like dhurries and woven-grass mats, and different regional art forms.