NCPA to host event 'Celebrating Tagore' to commemorate Rabindranath Tagore on his 163rd birth anniversary

The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) will host the event Celebrating Tagore on May 12 in Mumbai featuring dance performances aimed at paying tribute to the Nobel laureate, Rabindranath Tagore.
The event will celebrate his 163rd birth anniversary and showcase performances based on three of Tagore’s works – Balmiki Pratibha, Tridhara and Chandalika.
Balmiki Pratibha: Originally presented by Tagore in 1881, the dance-drama will be directed this time by Dr Tushar Guha, founder of Nrityanjali. It is based on legend of the transformation of a dreaded bandit, Ratnakar, to a sage-poet Valmiki, who penned the epic Ramayana.
Tridhara: Signifying the confluence of three rivers as they merge with the ocean, this performance by Rajib Bhattacharya & Troupe will explore the grandeur of three unique styles in odissi dance. With a choreography based on Tagore’s songs, this performance will be an ode to three odissi legends – Pankaj Charan Das, Debaprasad Das and Kelucharan Mohapatra.
Chandalika: A dance-drama by Sarmishtha Chattopadhyay & Troupe and Swapnokalpa Dasgupta, this performance is inspired by the namesake dance-drama recreated by Tagore in 1938. The theme of this dance-drama is to uphold humanism over the caste system and to spread the message of love, unity and oneness.
Tagore, born on May 7, made significant contributions to literature and the arts. His works are profoundly embedded in our cultural heritage and continue to inspire a new generation of artists.
INR 270 onwards. May 12, 5 pm onwards. At Experimental Theare, NCPA, Nariman Point.