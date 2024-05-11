NCPA to host event 'Celebrating Tagore' to commemorate Rabindranath Tagore on his 163rd birth anniversary

The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) will host the event Celebrating Tagore on May 12 in Mumbai featuring dance performances aimed at paying tribute to the Nobel laureate, Rabindranath Tagore.

The event will celebrate his 163rd birth anniversary and showcase performances based on three of Tagore’s works – Balmiki Pratibha, Tridhara and Chandalika.

Balmiki Pratibha: Originally presented by Tagore in 1881, the dance-drama will be directed this time by Dr Tushar Guha, founder of Nrityanjali. It is based on legend of the transformation of a dreaded bandit, Ratnakar, to a sage-poet Valmiki, who penned the epic Ramayana.