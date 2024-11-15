This Mumbai restaurant is set to host a weekend brunch for all pet parents

Looking for a paw-some way to spend your weekend in Mumbai? The Resort at Madh Island has just the event for you! Pawsome 4.0 returns to delight pet parents and their four-legged friends. This one-of-a-kind breakfast brunch promises a morning filled with fun, food and furry festivities.

After three successful editions, Pawsome 4.0 is back with an even more vibrant setup. The venue will be transformed into a playful haven, featuring themed decor, paw-print embellishments and a dedicated photo booth to capture those adorable pet-parent moments. A pool for paws adds an extra splash of excitement, ensuring both pets and pawrents can relax and play in style.

The brunch menu offers something for everyone – humans and pets alike. While you indulge in a spread of delectable treats, your furry companion can savour dishes specially crafted for them. It's the perfect opportunity to bond with your pet, meet like-minded animal lovers and create unforgettable memories.

INR 3900. November 17, 8 am – 12.30 pm. Resort Beach Club (RBC lawn) , The Resort, Mumbai.