Shubhrajyoti Barat’s Saanp Seedhi returns to the Mumbai stage on April 25 and 26

Why should Saanp Seedhi be on your watch-list this weekend?

Shaffer’s play Sleuth has not only been staged in the West and won the Tony Award for Best Play in 1971 but has also been adapted for the silver screens. What director Shubhrajyoti Barat adds to this adaptation is the influence of the classic Goan vibe, dramatic gasps, intense drama, and a never-before-seen filminess which is so familiar, yet so novel in thought. It is also interesting to note that in an attempt to do so, Barat, forges the pulpy crime genre in front of live viewers to experience every moment, emotion and expression with the actors on stage.