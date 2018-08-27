Delivery of BMW G310 duo bikes commence in Tamil Nadu

BMW KUN Motorrad Tamil Nadu announced the commencement of deliveries of the much awaited

BMW Motorrad G310R & G310S bikes in the states of Tamil Nadu and Telangana; major part of our deliveries will commence from and at our Chennai Flagship facility at 377, Anna Salai, Subbarayan Nagar, Teynampet, Chennai.

The sense of immense pride in their bikes was palpable with the owners sporting a wide smile in front of their prized possessions.

Highlights of the all-new BMW G310R

BMW Roadster under 500 CC offers dynamic performance and comfort, both in towns and in non-urban areas

Exceptionally low level of fuel consumption

Innovative liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine with two overhead camshafts, backward-tilted cylinder and intake tract positioned at the front.

Output 25 kW (34 ps) at 9 500 rpm and a maximum torque of 28 Nm at 7 500 rpm.

Rigid tubular steel frame, upsidedown fork and long swinging arm for a high degree of ride stability, precise steering response and sound handling.

Tyres 110/70 R 17 at front and 150/60 R 17 at rear.

High-performance brake system and ABS as standard.

Sophisticated ergonomics and multifunctional instrument cluster.

Low seat height of just 785 millimetres.

Dynamic roadster design with echoes of the S 1000 R.

Developed in Munich by BMW Motorrad produced in India by cooperation partner TVS Motor

Company.

Individually tailored optional accessories in the familiar high quality typical of BMW Motorrad

The all-new BMW G 310 GS – ready for everyday adventures.

As far as BMW Motorrad is concerned, GS is a promise a promise of perfect functioning, reliability and robustness. The G 310 GS transfers these qualities to the below 500cc capacity segment, embracing them in its own distinctive, mature interpretation.

The G 310 GS is a genuine GS: a highly contemporary product with a level of versatility that is currently unrivalled in the segment. It is nimble and agile in city traffic while over light terrain it is supremely robust. This makes it the perfect companion for the adventures of everyday riding. Extremely compact yet mature and comfortable, the GS opens up a whole new world of riding experience within its segment. It is precisely this versatility that makes the G 310 GS unique in the entry-level segment.

Highlights of G310S

Typical GS design

It takes diverse fuel qualities as well as meeting all emissions standards and local requirements.

It is at home on all the roads of the world, bringing the hallmark BMW premium aspirations to the segment below 500 cc.

Innovative singlecylinder engine for dynamic riding fun and suitability for a broad range of uses worldwide.

Perfectly designed BMW GS ergonomics for relaxed motorcycling fun on the road and over light terrain

- High-performance brake system, ABS as standard and multifunction instrument cluster.

- The G 310 GS is the GS below 500 cc, providing worldwide entry to the premium world of BMW

Motrrad.

Like the G 310 R, the G 310 GS represents everything that BMW stands for: outstanding quality, progressiveness and of course many years of carefree partnership with its owner. Excellent components and materials come together to make it a real all-rounder.