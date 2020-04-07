Fashion labels have come forward to help those who are in need or the frontline of this pandemic

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreaks, fashion labels have come forward to help those who are in need or the frontline of this pandemic. While Shein India has pledged to donate 1 lakh surgical masks, Limerick has decided to donate the sale proceedings from its designer masks to an NGO, and Karleo has been working with work-from-home clusters of women for masks for BMC workers.

1. Shein India

In their bid to salute the spirit and courage of healthcare workers in Mumbai who are selflessly braving the coronavirus outbreak, Shein India had pledged to donate one lakh 3-ply surgical masks.

The masks were handed over the Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College and General Hospital on Saturday and will be distributed further to the healthcare officials and workers as per the requirements.

2. Limerick

Using its resources and textile savoir-faire, the contemporary fashion label by Abirr and Nanki Papneja has introduced designer face masks with multiple layers of germ-resistant filters that provide protection from over 90% germs and microbes. The masks are reusable and are available in 15 prints and 12 embroidered variations.

The label intends to donate cent per cent of the sales proceeds from these masks to The Earth Saviours Foundation, an NGO which has rescued more than 1,000 abandoned parents from the streets of Delhi and Gurgaon. Additionally, the label has pledged to donate 3,000 surgical masks for healthcare officials of Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai.

The masks are available on their website limerick.in. Price 1800 onwards

3. Karleo

Bombay-based label, Karleo has joined hands with Mumbai’s civic body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for project ‘Masks for Humanity’ under which it is working with work-from-home clusters of ladies to manufacture and distribute 5000 non-surgical masks. Made using unutilised fabric at home, these masks are for BMC’s sweepers, garbage-pickers and other employees who are working on a daily basis even in this pandemic.

You can help them by donating the fabric or by volunteering to stitch the mask. For more information, check out Instagram.com/karleofashion.