A recent trip to Jaipur stoked Delhi-based designer Anjali Bhaskar’s creative prowess to launch her SS’20 collection Shisheh - that means 'mirrors' in Hindi. Inspired by the legend about Mughal emperor Shah Jahan fulfilling his wife Mumtaz’s wish to be able to reach the stars, the 32-year-old couturier’s label Samatvam’s latest edit is marked by mirror work incorporated elegantly in the silhouettes of lehenga, salwar kurta, floor-length Anarkali and short kurta with flared bottoms.

The label that will turn eight in July this year and that believes in amalgamating modern sensibilities with traditional techniques has been worn by many celebs of the B-Town. From Sonam Kapoor in the film Veere Di Wedding to Taapsee Pannu at movie promotions and Dia Mirza at important events to Soha Ali Khan at press events, all these gorgeous women have endorsed Samatvam’s aesthetics.

The label that means equilibrium, balance and equanimity was started in 2012 on the advice of Anjali’s spiritual guru. Pointing out that the edit Shisheh has a deeper meaning she elaborates, “As the name suggests Shisheh - mirror, is a reflection of oneself. Every little deed good or bad displayed by an individual to another is thrown back to us, in its own way, whether we realise it or not. Unconditional love inculcates immense strength and I believe love in its truest form should be celebrated.”

Keeping in mind the fluidity and movement required in the garment Anjali has incorporated high-quality thin metal sheets cut into bits to lend the detailing the illusion of mirrors. Creating a constellation on lightweight fabrics like georgette, silk and crepe. Telling us how the embroidery is a shift from traditional mirror work, Anjali offers, “Having bright colours like hot pink and mustard as the base, I have restricted the impact of shimmer to minimal. Further, the mirrors have been engulfed in silk thread matching the colour of the fabric thus resulting in a much-understated monotone look.”

The label is available online through Pernias Popup Shop and Aza