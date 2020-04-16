Bella Hadid is famous for her sleek dark chop, but we all tend to go a little crazy while self-quarantining. And Bella is just like us. While self-isolating with her BFF Lauren Perez the supermodel seems to have gone for a major hair transformation. Hadid has coloured her hair a pastel smokey grey.

The Tik Tok video Bella shared

In a Tik Tok video posted recently, Bella revealed a striking ombre bob in grey, which was the same shade Lauren was sporting. Though it could be a wig, fans are sure that it’s the real deal. Interestingly, just a few hours before she revealed her new colour Bella shared a photo of her wearing the same top she was wearing in the video, where she had a black wavy bob. This has made fans think it was pre-dye photo and she really did go through the transformation.

Bella is using her time to indulge in some of her hobbies

Bella’s video was posted in response to the Sisters Tik Tok challenge which seems to have taken social media by storm. But Bella has been staying in touch with her fans with cool Tik Tok DIY videos; a few days back she shared a video of the rice krispy treats she made at home. On Instagram stories Bella has regularly been updating fans about everything she’s been doing while self-isolating, from horse riding to workout sessions.