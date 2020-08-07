The Vintage Millennial, YAJY by Aditya Jain’s upcoming autumn-winter edit is a fresh fusion of Eastern and Western fashion sensibilities. The three-year-old city label that has improved the styling trends among men is known for being a one-stop destination for all needs of a groom. Their current lineup is defined by mock layering, deconstructed silhouette, armour sleeves and taken hems.



Put together by Aditya, a self-taught fashion enthusiast who left engineering in pursuit of making men more fashionable, his soon-to-be-launched edit includes classic long kurta and sherwani inspired by the Mughal art. Here, hand embroidery and zari work conjure into beautiful floral motifs available in opulent shades like pastel pink, ice blue, champagne and more.



Taking the grandeur of wedding wear a notch higher, 25-year-old Aditya, has added Swarovski to some of his pieces and they are for the ones who don’t mind subtle bling. The precious stone definitely affects the price point and talking about it the young couturier offers, “Why should men settle for any less than a bride and the decision to add Swarovski was to add glamour to the special outfits. I should point out though that I have not gone overboard with the precious stones, making it price effective.”



Swarovski is also used in the Indo-Western section, adding more glam. Crafting structured silhouettes Aditya has used mock layering here making the bespoke pieces much lighter. His Bomber Jackets, in print and solid colours, are inspired by pop culture and are a must-have. The designer suggests wearing them for a pool or beach party. The classic made-to-measure tuxedo in the Western segment promises to make the groom and his friends look dapper.

Completing the look are YAJY’s accessories that include breathable masks, stoles, belts and shoes, that was recently added to the label’s repertoire.

Price point: Rs 9000 upwards