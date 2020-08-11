While ‘working from home’ has become the new normal, home doesn’t have to be the same place you have been cooped up in for the last few months. Taking inspiration from this, celebrated fashion designer Masaba Gupta packed her bags and moved to a quaint villa in Goa to work on her upcoming line.

“Over the last few months, we have all had to adapt to the new normal and new way of living – both in our personal and professional lives. Personally, one of the most significant changes for me has been the way I work. As a designer, I find inspiration from nature, travel and the world around me. While I was able to work on designs for House of Masaba virtually over the last few months, I was truly craving a change in scene to add a fresh perspective to my designs and work,” says Masaba who has moved to an Airbnb Villa in Goa.

“It has been a refreshing change for my creative spirit. What these last few months have taught all of us is that you can literally be anywhere in the world and still continue to stay connected to your friends, family and colleagues,” adds Masaba whose Instagram feed tells us that her villa is surrounded by lush greenery, has a big open to work outdoors and a private pool to relax.



As she settles into her new workplace, Masaba also shares some work from home tips:



1. Plan your day to maintain regular working hours



While you are working from home, you need to ensure that you are not living with your work too. Plan your day in the morning in a manner that helps you wrap up in time. For me, this gives the perfect opportunity to relax and make the most of my Airbnb home – whether it is chilling in the pool with some cocktails or reading a book out in the sun.



2. Create a dedicated workspace



While a change of scene is definitely something you need, you also need to ensure that you form a dedicated workspace in your new home. Whether it is a table on the terrace or a work desk in your room, find a corner that works best for you. It will help you focus better. I believe a clutter-free workplace can help keep a clutter-free mind.



3. Stay connected – with colleagues and friends



Long working hours can often be draining, and personally staying connected with friends and family makes for a refreshing break. While meeting in person may be difficult in the foreseeable future, face to face interactions over video calls are a great way to stay connected.



4. Be comfy in work casuals



While you may have been tempted to turn on your laptop in bed and work in your pajamas, it is important to not give into the temptation. Change into comfortable and casual clothes, because dressing up, even if slightly, will help you get into ‘work’ mode. After all, if you continue to be dressed for bed, your brain will think it’s okay to laze around too!



5. All work and no play makes for low productivity



With deadlines looming and projects to be completed, we often tend to lose track of time while working. Long working hours with no breaks result in reduced productivity and more distractions. So, reward yourself with planned breaks – take a short walk in your garden, breathe in some fresh air and relax before you jump from one virtual meeting to another.



