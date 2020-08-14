This city designer does not want her sartorial ideas to be boxed by a particular trend or body type. And just like her past collections, Shristi Chetani’s new edit A La Mode is about inclusive fashion with minimalism as the buzzword.



Being not of the ideal body type helped Chetani curate edits that can be picked up by anyone and for any occasion. Talking about A La Mode, Chetani who started the label last year offers, “The USP of my eponymous label is that the garments are not restricted to one body type and can be picked up and worn by anyone. However, that doesn’t mean the silhouettes are devoid of any structure and flow. I believe in making simple and chic clothes for all.”



Chetani, 24, who has showcased her edit at Asian Designer Week, Delhi and has interned at London Fashion Week last year works with karigars of Bengal and you will find minimal handwork detailing flattering her silhouettes. In the current edit look for elegant and smart tops, dresses and drapes in cupro cotton that can be worn on both casual and festive occasions. Elegant shades like deep blue, black, wine, rose gold and silver make the edit more appealing. “Though I usually make my edits on Italian fabrics, I love cupro cotton as well. The homegrown fabric has a velvety look and a distinct sheen which is not flashy. Also, it’s conducive for handwork and suits moderate climatic regions like Kolkata and Mumbai,” says Chetani who operates from her studio in Taratala.



Though Chetani’s ideas match the demands of the millennial, she points out that her edit goes beyond a set age bracket and that women in their 50s have also loved her styles. The young couturier knew from an early age that she wanted to pursue fashion and that helped her remain focused. Though her plans of opening a brick and mortar store have been pushed further owing to the pandemic, she plans to establish her label further and take it on prestigious fashion events across the globe.

RS 4500 upwards