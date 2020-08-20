Styched.Life, the online retail fashion store that is known for its celebrity collaborations, that add a touch of stardust to its fun and comfy t-shirts, has roped in brothers Ayaan and Amaan Ali Bangash. The result is a musical touch to the brand-new edit - Black N Blue.

Speaking about their collection, the musical duo said “Fashion for us is an expression of style as well as being humble and rooted. Our collection Black N Blue has tones of music and is contemporary too. Excited on this journey with Styched and hope you all will enjoy the collections!"

This month Styched.Life has also got on board many other celebrities and they include Rohan Bopanna, Robin Singh, Mohit Chhillar and Clinton Cerejo. “Casual Wear has been a staple in my closet be it for training, travel or leisurewear. Therefore, I’m very excited to announce my collaboration with Styched, India’s youth and fashion portal. This is an opportunity for me to share my passion for design and style with my fans and followers,” says ace footballer Robin Singh.