Mumbai-based Ameet Panchal who has three decades of experience in the fashion industry rolled out a new one, on National Handloom Day. With contemporary aesthetics for minimalist and breezy fashion, Nylangan is derived from two words - ‘Neel’ and ‘Angan’ which stands for a courtyard and is inspired from a mutual love for the colour Indigo. “Nylangan’s garments are designed to be timeless. Our pieces have a lot of character and can be styled in multiple ways. Each style is a reflection of the customer’s individual personality. We aim to break stereotypes in design and style by creating an artisanal clothing line that is accessible to all,” offers Panchal, the CEO and MD of the womenswear fashion label.

The two debut edits Aranya and Wild Flower are marked by contemporary silhouettes and timeless styles and designs. In a candid chat, Panchal talks about the new brand that stands for the woman of today. Excerpts:

Tell us about the debut edit.

While Aranya is a stunning collection with garments adorned by gold dots, golden borders and dori embroideries in earthy tones such as ecru, crimson, mustard, indigo and teal, Wild Flower is a refreshing range with floral embroideries inspired by mountains of blooming flowers in soft hues such as sea pink, frost green, mirage grey and crystal blue.

Our collections have intricate detailing and understated patterns and maintain a fine balance between traditional motifs and contemporary aesthetics.

What kind of silhouettes and hues can one expect?

In the launch collection, one can find a selection of kurtas, tops, tunics, dresses, pants, co-ordinated clothing and kurti-bottom sets. Inspired by the natural environment, our clothes are a mix of earthy tones, pastel hues and deep colours. Each collection follows a pre-conceived colour and design palette, making a distinct style statement for our customers.

Tell us more about the kind of fabric used.

We use soft fluid fabrics that have incredible drapes to compliment different body types and crisp cottons to craft elegant and structured looks. The fabrics are sourced from across India.

What are the future plans?

Nylangan aims to grow into a flagship brand in the natural clothing space; with a wide range of selection for women of all ages. Capsule collections are planned to be developed in close collaboration with master craftsmen, artisans, designers and boutique labels.

Price: Rs.1699 upto Rs.2799