American supermodel Karlie Kloss partnered with the leading sports brand Adidas and created a debut activewear line that is chic, comfortable and also leans towards the aesthetics of sustainability.

The collection is designed to inspire young women to harness the power of an active life and is available in a palette of collegiate colours with playful orange accents. Karlie Kloss who loves running offers, “Staying active is such an integral part of my physical and mental health, and I’ve learned so much about teamwork and community from participating in sports throughout my life. To design a collection with Adidas is truly a dream come true. I hope this collaboration inspires the next generation of women to use sport to fuel their passions and achieve their ambitions.”

The collection has aimed to reduce the use of plastic and make a more sustainable product and therefore has used Primeblue, a high- performance recycled material made in part with Parley Ocean Plastic and Primegreen, a series of high-performance recycled materials. Created for optimum performance and comfort, the collection features Adidas’ Aero-ready fabric technology throughout to keep athletes and creators feeling dry as they move.

Karlie adds, “Creating this collection alongside the legendary Jo Aberg has been an incredible experience. Together, we designed with a clear three-part goal: to make something versatile, accessible and inspiring for the next generation. Sustainability was also key to our process. Jo and I incorporated Adidas’ cutting-edge recycled materials to reflect both the brand’s dedication to innovation as well as our young athletes’ commitment to a more sustainable future.”