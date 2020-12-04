Mainstream styling in the country wasn’t too big on the concept of bridge jewellery until Outhouse came along in 2012. And the label has successfully led the design coalition between costume and fine jewellery, that’s so very needed in 2020’s luxury spectrum. Kaabia and Sasha Grewal, the minds behind the label are fine-tuning their commitment to conscious fashion with the help of their timely line of tech accessories; Outhouse has come up with a collection of phone and AirPod bags made with cork and vegan leather. The OH V Birdie edit features cruelty-free, multi-functional, ‘It’ bags accented with an avant garde finish. We speak to the Grewal sisters to understand their approach to conscious luxury during fashion’s most vulnerable year:

Tell us about the OH V Birdy line-up. What are the elements you’ve focused on?

The vegan leather collection has an easy appeal, it showcases our five iconic house elements - the stallion head, the charcoal grey limited edition Kaputt crystal designed by Jean Paul Gaultier, the Imago butterflies, the majestic flutter wing and the onyx dragonfly. The bags have been designed to help the wearer stay hands free. Our idea was to take functionality to a whole new level - The OH V Birdy AirPods Case is conveniently attachable with the phone bag. We found it was imperative to create art using ethically sourced leather.

Tell us about the materials you’ve used and how you’re sourcing it

The OH V Birdy is handcrafted in PeTA Certified vegan leather - the idea was to source ethical materials from home grown, local vendors to support Indian artisanship. In 2020, it’s our responsibility to make positive changes in fashion by making environmentally sound decisions as creators and consumers

What is Outhouse’s approach to sustainability?

Giving back to the environment is something we’ve always felt deeply about. In today’s climate, I think it is of the utmost importance to respect and nurture the ecosystem. A unified goal to build business processes that are eco-friendly could be a good place to start for all brands. With regards to that, Outhouse is currently working to shift our processes to a more ecologically sound way of doing things. And the next step would be to streamline it in terms of the materials we use.

How has the label evolved in the last decade, in terms of design language?

With usage of upcycled metals for newer line-ups and plans of using biodegradable raw materials, Outhouse is moving to a new, responsible future by making changes at the crux of the process. Outhouse is looking to create more day-wear lines in keeping with the ethos of the brand that relates to functional choices - and evolving upwards with our eclectic and edgy brand identity.