Etar, a label helmed by motherdaughter duo Parul and N irali Chokhawala, recently launched their new collection at multi-designer store, Anonym. Called Blooming Dreams, it offers charming day-dresses.

No-fuss cuts

“The ensembles are crafted from light, handwoven mul cotton which we usually get from Bengal and they are later handblock printed by artisans in Jaipur. Since there are quite a few people involved in this process, the collection got slightly delayed as we didn’t want people to get back to work unless it was completely safe,” says Nirali, a graduate from National Institute of Fashion Technology, Gandhinagar. The cuts are fuss-free, and is in fact, a tad reminiscent of one of their former collections, The Holiday Edit.

Simple cuts

Easy to style

The dominant colours in this collection include pink, yellow, beige and red, ivory and rust. Since the Blooming Dreams is a nod to the ephemeral beauty of the Bougainvillea flower, one can spot motifs inspired by it.

Chasing the bloom dress

Their dresses are categorised with dif ferent names. For instance, the long Horizon Dress from the collection is a flowy number in rust. It would be perfect for a brunch. The minimal Dewy Dress looks comfortable with just a hint of drama at the sleeves. We particularly like Chasing the Bloom dress from their repertoire, with pleat-like gathers and embroidered red flowers. These dresses are easy to style with shrugs, jackets and scarves. “Or just pair it with hoops and be done,” shares Nirali.

Horizon dress

Available at Anonym, Jubilee Hills.

Price: Rs. 5,300 onwards