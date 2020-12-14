Da Milano’s Autumn Winter’20 collection is here to make your winter more fashionable. Designed keeping in mind the intricate details to achieve luxe finish the newest range has an easy appeal; they offer the impression of hyper put-togetherness but remain a simple grab-and-go style due to their sizeable dimensions that ensure they fit all manner of daily essentials.

“Bags with utility and style have become a staple in modern wardrobes thanks to their ability to smarten up even the most casual outfits. Our new collection presents standout pieces that strike the perfect balance between timely and timeless,” Sahil Malik, Managing Director.

Da Milano stands for having fun and breaking the monotony with their bags, featuring standout textures and patterns to celebrate life in all its forms. Tapping into one of this season’s biggest trends and colours, Da Milano’s range plays with quilting leather type and colours like red, blue and green to attract the millennials. Team it with your oversized sweater and boots or a chic sweater dress and step out in style.

Available at Quest Mall in Kolkata.