Who wouldn’t want to wear Kate Middleton-approved maternity wear? High on both comfort and style and absolutely functional, Seraphine’s maternity-wear is a must-have for expectant mothers who wouldn’t want to compromise on anything. Rajat Kapoor, Master Franchisee India, Seraphine, takes us through the stock in India and more. Excerpts:

Maternity wear needs special focus on comfort. How have you infused both style and comfort in them?

All our dresses are designed keeping in mind the comfort of the pregnant woman, and we have panels so that when a woman goes through changes in the body it takes the shape so that they do not feel awkward or out of shape wearing the dresses.

Tell us more about the edit.

We focus more on the natural fibres be it cotton, bamboo fibre or silk. We do not use artificial or synthetic material to the maximum possible extent because we already have so many changes going on inside the body and natural fibres being more breathable, more comfortable makes women feel more comfortable.

For how long have you been into maternity wear?

We have been in this business for the past three years in India. Internationally the brand has been there since 2002 and it is the number one maternity wear brand in the world at the moment.

What prompted you to start one?

When we got into the retail business, we saw that there was a huge gap in the availability of maternity wear. The trend was usually to buy one size bigger. Our dresses are designed in such a way that they make you feel comfortable throughout the nine months. You can wear our dresses without changing your size.

Why did you choose Serpahine only to take the franchise and not any other brand?

The reason for choosing Seraphine is because it is one of the leading brands in the world at the moment. It has been endorsed by a lot of celebrities be it Kate Middleton who wore it for all her three pregnancies or various other Hollywood celebrities.

What can one find in the collection?

When it comes to the collection you would find irresistible colours and designs which will make you feel happy about being pregnant.

What's next for winters?

We have a lot of designs ranging from jumpers and coats to tops. So, it’s a full range and all our dresses are not just for your pregnancy period but they come with a hidden feeding option also. So, once you had delivered the baby you can still continue to wear our clothes for the next 6 months to a year.