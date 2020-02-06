Couturier Shahin Mannan believes in challenging the conventional and pushing the envelope with her voguish eponymous pret line. Focussed on comfort and bold detailing, Mannan’s edits, whether it’s her trench coat dress with quirky motifs or an everyday t-shirt and denim turned special with the spunk of embroidery, are loved by A-listers of the tinsel town. The five-year-old label that has already made a mark in the fashion spectrum is set to make its debut on the ramp of Lakme Fashion Week this month. The 29-year-old Noida-based designer talks about her SS’20 collection that is dedicated to the globetrotters. Excerpts:

Tell us about your spring/summer 2020 edit.

The collection captures the essence of a free-spirited soul who loves to travel and explore the endless opportunities. The edit is a meticulously crafted art in the form of clothing which draws inspiration from expeditions. All the sixteen looks sport a varied range of cuts and detailing. Also, you can find an amalgamation of intricate craftsmanship and excellent pattern making like bold hand embroidery on fabrics such as jersey which is extremely difficult to work on. Also, this season, we are officially launching our menswear collection with blazers, bomber jackets and denim jackets. The colour palette of the edit is more towards the vibrant side of the spectrum. The range flaunts orange and navy as the prominent colours accompanied by mustard, sage green, white and sky blue.

What can one find in the collection?

The collection comprises anti-fit coat dresses, long sleeveless jacket paired with a fitted jersey dress, denim jackets, pencil skirt, etc.

How does it feel debuting at LFW?

Lakme Fashion Week is a platform which gives a brand an opportunity to showcase their work in front of a bigger audience. I am extremely grateful to LFW for giving me this wonderful opportunity and providing me with the means to showcase our expert craftsmanship and intricate surface ornamentation to a wider audience.