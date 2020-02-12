Kickstarting Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020 on Tuesday in Mumbai, the opening show saw 30 Gen Next alumni, including Kunal Rawal, Nachiket Barve, Masaba Gupta, Rahu Mishra and Rimzim Dadu, reinventing an iconic look from their debut collection. To the beat of the live trio of drummers, it was an interesting parade of creativity as heavily embellished midis, creatively constructed minis, pantsuits, gowns and dresses appeared in quick succession.

Making the evening even more glamorous were showstoppers Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor. While Vicky had collaborated with Kunal Rawal for his first ramp walk ever and looked dapper in an asymmetric heavily textured button-less sherwani worn over a black and white colour blocked chevron inset kurta and fitted pants, Janhvi looked gorgeous in a fully embroidered tulle gown by Rahul Mishra.

In a media interaction after the show, Vicky said that fashion has to be an extension of an individual where one finds himself comfortable. “If I am wearing something in which I am not comfortable or which doesn't express me, it doesn't suit me,” said Vicky. Janhvi, on the other hand, admitted her fashion to be moody and looking at her dress, she quipped, “Today, I feel like a jalpari (mermaid).’

Janhvi Kapoor wearing Rahul Mishra and Vicky Kaushal wearing Kunal Rawal walk at Trends presents Gen Next Alumni at LFW SR 2020

Vicky was also seen sporting a very quirky pair of cut-out shoes. When quizzed about the same, he admitted them to be a perfect pair for a lazy person like him as one doesn't even need to wear socks inside them.

An initiative of Lakmé Fashion Week since 2006, the Gen Next programme encourages premier design talent and has mentored and groomed nearly 200 participants so far.

Check out more pictures from the show: