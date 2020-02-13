No one aces men's luxury fashion like Delhi-based designer Sunil Mehra, and his bespoke design house has come up with Token of Love, a line of fantastic, handcrafted cufflinks which you can gift your partner this Valentine's Day.

Camel Motif Cufflinks by Sunil Mehra

The cufflinks are designed to break the monotony associated with men's accessories and feature an element of quirk; the edgy collection of cufflinks are in hues of reds, blues and golden. We found some interesting and classic animal motifs and some classic, intricate workmanship.

The best thing about the cufflinks is that they are really versatile, as you can effortlessly team them up with your classic white shirt and denim or wear it with something dressier like an A-line kurta or a sherwani.

Turtle Motif Cufflinks by Sunil Mehra

The scissor cufflinks and the camel cufflinks are our picks, as they feature an impeccable finish and add a celebratory, festive vibe to something understated. The cufflinks are priced at Rs 6,500