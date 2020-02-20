KARISHMA LUHARUWALA OF Faabiiana always wanted to dress Bollywood stars in her luxury ethnic wear. And, in the last nine years the designer, who is a self-confessed Bollywood fan, has dressed glamorous actresses like Kajol, Dia Mirza and Madhuri Dixit Nene. But recently, a newgen Bollywood heartthrob gave Faabiiana renewed attention along with fresh fashion goals. Actor Varun Dhawan wore Faabiiana’s bespoke red kurta to a Diwali party last year, giving new aspirations to Karishma. Following this, the designer launched her debut menswear at her first outlet in the city early this month.

“After Varun wore our red kurta at a Diwali party we were overwhelmed by the response it generated. There were innumerable enquiries about the kurta along with suggestions to start making ensembles for men,” Karishma tells us after the grand launch of her first store at Galleria 1910. Started by her mother Kusum, the Jaipur-based brand, is known for the traditional dyeing technique of Rajasthan — bandhani, and their collection is ready to add a riot of colours to the men’s wardrobe. The timeless edit also aces at customised chikankari embroidery, native to Lucknow. Their bright orange or pink dupatta with intense bandhani work on a flowy fabric stands out on an offwhite kurta replete with embroidery, making for an ideal wedding collection. The tones for menswear are quite vibrant and you will find hues like red and pink that adds brightness to the kurtas, jackets and bandhis. Pastel hues like dusty pink and ivory are also part of the colour palette.

Summing up the collection Karishma emphasises that the edit is meant for all occasion and seasons. “From a theme wedding in Goa to a traditional one or a destination wedding in Dubai, our menswear fit all options,” says the young couturier, an alumnus of London School of Fashion. The assemblage at the Camac Street store is a mix of Karishma’s collections and has pieces from their past edits like the structured lehenga in Italian fabric, hand crushed to create a fine vertical pattern. It takes seven days to crush the 30 metres of fabric for the lehenga, informs the designer, who is in her early 30s. There are also ready to wear saris and her concept of attaching an envelope clutch on the waistline is quite novel and utilitarian. After her store launch, Karishma is planning a unique prêt line and will be incorporating more organza and handprints while keeping the affordability factor in mind.

Price on request