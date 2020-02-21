AFTER FOUR STUNNING collections, designer Varnika Arora’s eponymous label, known for its unique symmetry with geometric patterns took inspiration from Egypt for its latest edit A Night By The Nile. Edgy and modern, the Delhi-based label’s Autumn/ Winter collection that launched last month, melds the African nation’s culture and architecture to create chic jewellery for women.

Made from a customised metal alloy with 22k gold plating, Varnika’s nickel-free jewellery incorporates an array of semi-precious stones elevating the profile from every day wear to luxe jewellery. From the soothing pink quartz in a pyramid-shaped dangler to the striking citrine juxtaposed in crescent earrings, the stones lend a dash of glamour to each handcrafted piece. You will also find other opulent stones like black onyx, white mother of pearl, hematite, and ice gold pyrite among others. The colour palette, however, is kept neutral, so as to match any styling aesthetics. An important point to note here is that the jewellery is not heavy, making it convenient for everyday fashion. Chains, bracelets and finger rings are also part of the collection.

Calling her edit versatile, Varnika, who honed her designing skills under Londonbased jewellery designer, Mamta Malhotra, offers, “Our pieces are designed keeping versatility in mind. The unique shapes are created in a way that it suits every face cut. This is a special line that mirrors the decadence of a desert night and is fluid and structured all at once. This season has many opposites come together in a truly modern collection, dripping with style, and equally ready for Sicily or the Sahara.” Varnika, who started her label in 2016 has many actors from tinsel town among her clientele. Anushka Sharma, Swara Bhaskar, Raveena Tandon, Janhvi Kapoor to name a few have worn her unique designs. Varnika makes us note that the brand stresses on conducting trials of the same earring on different faces to understand the look of the product. Her next collection will be raw and minimalistic and light and travel-friendly making them quick pick pieces that promise to go seamlessly with any outfit or style aesthetics.

`2,000 onwards.