SHILPA AGARWALLA’S LATEST edit has assimilated the tropical flavours of the Indian archipelago in her designs, and moulded them to fit the size of your feet. Shilpsutra’s Spring/Summer Collection titled Andaman takes inspiration from the island’s history and culture to create envyworthy pairs that are quite popular among the most gorgeous actors of Bollywood such as Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Sarah Ali Khan and Sonakshi Sinha, to name a few.

This collection of footwear by the Delhibased designer’s label, though inspired by the white sands, sun-kissed beaches and tropical rain forests of the union territory, has more to it in its intricately and thoughtfully crafted motifs. It’s a tribute to the freedom fighters, offers Shilpa, who started the label in 2015. She says, “The entire collection is inspired by the elements of the Andaman Islands. The islands have tremendous history and beauty to offer, and I felt that it had to be translated into Shilpsutra’s designs

.

For instance, the Kala Pani juttis are a tribute to the jail and how our freedom fighters were such strong catalysts in the struggle for independence of India.” In the aforesaid mentioned juttis, the outline of the famed jail has been worked in with black beads, over a light-coloured cotton silk fabric. Also known as chotta pajas, owing to their comfortable non-pointed structure, which is favourable for the toes, the designer uses premium quality leather for her bespoke pieces. The colour palette has been kept in the realm of pastels and neutrals, and you will find shades like green, pink and purple.

Shilpa uses cut dana, beads, resham (silk), seashells and sequins to create dainty motifs of flowers and waves reflecting the theme. Though not water-resistant, the versatile juttis, Shilpa informs us, are easy to clean and have triple-padded soles, which guarantee comfort. The N I F T a l u m n u s , who also launched a limited Valentine’s special edit recently, using a stunning shade of red, has both open and close-back options in the latest line-up.

Rs 2,000 upwards.