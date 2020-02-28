Designer Neha Roy, the founder of indie fashion label Pott-Pourri has never understood the need for the word ‘plus-size.’ “It’s just like any other size number!” she tells us. The Kolkata-based label has served as a design haven for curvier silhouettes, and women looking to explore in sustainable anti-fits. Though Pott-Pourri’s go-to vibe has always been about minimal, easy colours, the natural clothing line has ventured into a balanced, earthy colour scheme for their newest Spring/Summer collection House of Clay.

A layered dress with asymmetrical sleeves

“Our Spring/Summer 20 collection is inspired from our very roots; we believe in the fact that life is a full circle, we go back to exactly where we started our journey. It's about giving up on the desires which make us greedy. Because everything we are struggling to build is nothing but a ‘House of Clay’ (temporary),” Neha tells us about the collection. For this particular range the designer has worked with Bengal Handloom fabrics woven in Phulia, and the range features roomy, versatile numbers in seated earthy tones.

“Our colour palette consists of brick red , shades of dark peach and a muted golden for the details and highlights. The collection also incorporates techniques which require precision and time like smocking, piping, pin tucks and we have explored our way into interesting patterns and construction. Instead of falling prey to fast fashion, we are trying to build a collection which stands by minimalist detailing and withstands a longer period of time in one's wardrobe. Classics is the genre we believe in,” Roy adds.

A solid red dress from House of Clay

The designer has always acknowledged that designing for curvier women is not just about making bigger clothes; this is also where most designers and mass retail brands fail to win over their customers. Pott-Pourri understands what size-inclusivity really aspires to do as the label’s line-up starts from sizes 46 (European size 16), as it tries to work towards the needs of individual body types. We spotted some dresses, recycled shirts which can be easily layered and worn in more ways than one.

Pott-Pourri’s intrinsic appliques and smart silhouettes distinctly empowering with a relaxed, accommodating memo. Moreover, the colour schemes are more dynamic than most minimalist collections, which means it can double up as post-work attire too.The ethically-conscious label is also aware of the need for economical daily wear. An all-sustainable size-inclusive designer wardrobe can drain your bank account, but Pott-Pourri’s line-up is surprisingly well-priced as their dresses start from Rs 4,999 and the recycled shirts start from Rs 3,500, while a jacket, kurta and pant starts from Rs 8,999.