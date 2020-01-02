As much as we love Billie Eilish's ever-changing hair, we do wish there was a way of keeping up with the teen trailblazer - a 'What's Billie sporting this week' gazette or even a Google notification. The Bad Guy singer never sticks to one colour for a very long time and has been incredibly loyal to icy, bleach-y pastels.

Her biggest look this year remains her neon green shadow roots which she clearly loves as much as we do because she's been sporting it for months now. However, Billie's go-to dye job are usually low-maintenance pale and smokey hues. Here's taking a look at some of her best looks from 2019.

Pale turquoise

Billie started the year on an icy note with this evened out powder blue hue, which was just a stripped-down version of her earlier deep, richer 'Bad Guy' blue.

Billie's ashy blue dye job totally works!

Silver grey

Billie went really grey for her performance at California's Outside Land Music Festival; we love how the faded grey is silvery but not flashy, or a glaring pastel.

Billie at Outside Lands Festival last year

Faded Denim Blue

One of Billie's best looks this year featured a subtly ashy denim blue shade, which she sported at The Yellow Ball at the Brooklyn Museum. The colour has a fantastic blend towards the crown and grows lighter towards the tips.

Billie at The Yellow Ball in Brooklyn

Pale foam green

Billie's pale sea-green do was not a one-dimensional dye job; the shade had a dusty quality about it and also had silvery hints which made the darker roots pop up.

Billie's green is amazingly icy

3-D purple

Billie channels anime vibes as she opts for a buildable bluish-purple with very subtle ashy hints.