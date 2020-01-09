The ramp was on fire at Explodia, the two-day annual fashion show and fashion/lifestyle exhibition organised by the students of INIFD Saltlake. With the theme of recycling on their mind, the talented students of fashion designing displayed their unique collection on and off the ramp. From recycling old denim and creating an uber-cool shirt to rehashing old clothes and utilising them in their edgy silhouettes, the ramp raised the slogan of sustainable fashion. The ramp was set on fire when Tollywood actress Paayel Sarkar walked along with Mumtaz Sarkar and actor Sourav Chakraborty.

A special exhibition displayed home decors items created by the students from recycled household items. Centre Manager Arnab Ray said “We teach all our students to grow their fashion sense even more and create unique ideas on sustainable fashion. And, most importantly, to include the concept of recycling in their practical life for the benefit of the environment."