The name Empress exudes elegance, class and royalty, and Narayan Jewellers’ Fall-Winter collection of the same name, is a synthesis of just that and more. Ketan and Jatin Chokshi have conceptualised their New York Fashion week Fall-Winter 2020 collection for a woman who is bold, strong, independent, caring and loving. And in this 7-capsule edit, you will find bespoke ear studs, chandelier earrings, asymmetrical earrings, cocktail handcuffs and multiple finger rings.

The edit is a gorgeous assemblage of dazzling diamonds on white and rose gold and the designs complement your ethnic as well as Western attires. The combination of flowers, centipedes, dew drops, sun, moon and stars is intelligently and beautifully entwined, making the collection every woman’s desire. Worth mentioning are the Ear Climbers that adorns your ear lobe stopping halfway and the Ear Jackets which appears like a stud being worn both in front and back!

Ketan Chokshi, Co-Owner, Narayan Jewellers, says, “We are really excited to launch our Empress Collection in India. This refreshing collection is a classic way to emphasise your unique style with the timeless elegance of diamonds. The flexibility of the design makes this new jewellery line very wearable.”

Fall-Winter showcases fashion which is warmer including trench coats, fur jackets and gloves, hence the jewellery line focuses on new concepts in earrings along with cocktail bracelets, handcuffs and cocktail rings to create the glamorous look for that perfect winter evening.