Raisin Global’s new edit Banthan truly matches the sensibilities of a millennial with its breezy vibe and smart cuts. The SS’20 collection celebrates the heritage and has been inspired by the rugged landscapes, colourful facades, and the rich and vibrant heritage of our country.

With a melange of minimalist detailing Banthan is available in soothing shades of blue, off-white, coral and more, and one can find contemporary silhouettes like long tunics, maxi dresses and kurtas. Indo-western influence is also part of the collection and you will find smart fit trousers in cotton, available in stripes and ditsy prints. Smart office wear tops can also be found which are chic and comfortable.

Raisin Global, an online contemporary fusion fashion line specializes in a variety of Indian wear for women for different occasions.