If you’re going for a new look this year or updating your entire wardrobe for the coming season, and are looking for a one-stop-shop solution, the Mumbai-based fashion label How When Wear should sort your needs. The brand has found a stunning response amid millennial and Gen-Z influencers and Bollywood, owing to its quirky styling and fresh, couture-inspired designs. With its newest line-up the brand offers everything you’d want in your closet, from gingham to tie-dye.

Taapsee Pannu in a tie-up crop top and shorts by How When Wear

“As a brand, our vibe has always been to create a collection that’s high on trend, yet super comfy to wear. Our newest collection builds on this idea with shapes and fabrics that are perfect for summer and lead into autumn,” said Devika and Krishna Anand, the minds behind the label.

The band is only a few months old but the ethos of How When Wear has been inspired by distinct global fashion cultures and in their newest collection you’ll spot some of the most relevant high street styling trends like broderie smocked bodycon dresses, poplin tops, easy wear skater dresses etc. The band blends a sense of effervescence with dressy street style to make its numbers more versatile and transitional, but something that will work for the desi urban crowd.

Broderie frill top and shorts co-ord

“We have scouted the global fashion scene and always wanted to bring that to India. Given the exposure and expertise, we set out to bring the best of global fashion to the country, tailor-made for the Indian woman,” Devika and Krishna tell us.

How When Wear has found a huge resonance among millennial influencers, showbiz names, and even global fashion personalities. We spotted a gorgeous and summery tie-up and shorts ensemble by the label sported by Polish influencer Kat Kristian and model Zoya Afroz recently wore a black broderie playsuit by the label, which also happens to be one of their bestsellers.

“Every outfit by How When Wear is designed to be something that young women feel the urge to own. Our styles are hugely popular with social media influencers and celebrities, which are the benchmark for the fashion conscious woman of today. Our best sellers have been styled to be unique, dressy and yet extremely wearable. These include our Velvet Stripe Jumpsuit, Broderie Playsuit and Heart Tie Top & Paperbag shorts co-ord,” we are told.

We were also impressed to find an array of sizes on the shopping portal, from 4 to 18. Devika and Krishna also reveal how the global shutdown affected their business the last few weeks. “Most businesses were adversely affected throughout lockdown and the impact was also evident on our brand. Given the sudden lockdown, orders due for delivery were stuck back then. Besides, there was a surge of new orders which we received but could not dispatch as business was shut. Things have improved, but there is still some way to go,” remark Devika and Krishna.