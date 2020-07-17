Homegrown fashion label Earthwear’s latest collection Back to Life is all about adapting to the new normal with its simple and comfortable daywear/workwear. The ready-to-wear contemporary edit, for women, put together by craftsmen of Murshidabad, Bengal is primarily made of Khadi. “Natural fabric like khadi fits the philosophy of Earthwear with ease and for me, it’s a constant teacher. It’s a challenge to play around with a fabric like Khadi and I enjoy taking up the task and making new edits that are in tune with the sensibilities of people who believe in sustainable fashion,” says Vineeta Ganeriwala Gupta showcasing the collection from her flagship store in New Alipore.

The touch of traditional Kantha stitches make the bespoke kurtis and dresses more appealing. And Vineeta uses the traditional craft of Santiniketan in geometric patterns that lend a contemporary look to the collection. Floral motifs can also be found adorning the hem, neckline and sleeves. Available in earthy shades of green, pink and blue, the line-up has been kept simple with uneven hems adding an extra edge, in some pieces. “The line-up has been purposely kept simple with the detailing adding that extra edge. It’s not a festive collection and hence the silhouette suits everyday need,” offers Vineeta adding that one can wear the pieces as dresses for an outing with friends or team it up with ankle-length leggings for a more ethnic look.

The brand that makes two and three-layered masks made of the cotton fabric also has embroidered masks and a new line up with prints is scheduled in the calendar. Keeping in mind the basic need of protective gears now, Earthwear will be launching Back to Life kit soon that will include gloves, sanitizers and masks. Also, they have plans of creating a Back to Life collection for men.

Price: Rs 1500 onwards