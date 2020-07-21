It's that time of the year when you have to splurge on your sibling and House of Masaba's Rakhi edits have surprisingly throughtful hamper options for you to peruse. Masaba Gupta's label has introduced some exceptionally curated Rakshabandhan swag bags which you can buy for your sister. The goodie bags have a lot of relevant essentials and beauty picks along with some pop culture themed jewellery.

There are six kinds of Rakhi hampers in the line-up which starts from Rs 2,500. The resonable priced You Know Me hamper has three reusable face masks in fiery graphic prints, candy motif gold studs, and the new Croc n Roll fragrance by Masaba which has fruity notes of orange blossom and osmantus along with layers of musk, leather and amber blend.

The No One Like You hamper is priced at Rs 10,000 and features a long graphic printed cape shirt from Masaba's stunning new workwear-friendly summer lineup, a popping pink mask with gold detailing and a soft red shade of lipstick. But perhaps the most coveted hampers are the ones which feature pieces from Masaba's famous Game of Thrones collaboration. Isn't She Lovely ans Spirited Sis.Ter priced at Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively feature a Silver Finish House Of Stark Adjustable Chain Necklace and a Lone Wolf silver choker. Find more details about the Rakhi edit on House of Masaba's official Instagram page.