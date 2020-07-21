If you are planning to get married anytime soon and are worried about the new entrant in your wedding trousseau – masks, then we have you sorted. Kalki Fashion, the high-end bridal designer presents to you their bespoke hand-embroidered masks that will add to your ultimate look with ease.

The Mumbai-based ethnic fashion brand gives a couture spin to the bridal masks which can be customised to fit the demand. An extension of the wedding trousseau, the in-house designers use the same fabric and embroidery to make your look complete. From intricate zari work to sequence and thread embroidery, the craftsman will weave magic and create an ensemble that will make you look dead gorgeous. Being washable and reusable makes them sustainable.

Embrace the new normal with designer masks and give a tough fight to the pandemic. Keep it stylish, we say.