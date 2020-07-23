Further enhancing the motorcycling experience, especially for women folk, Royal Enfield India, launches their maiden women’s wear edit that is rooted in the brand’s philosophy of protection, comfort and style. Puneet Sood, Head Apparel Business, Royal Enfield India, points out that the lineup is a tribute to trailblazers who have been defying conventions offers, “In our interactions with our riding groups, we realised that the women’s motorcycle clothing market is grossly under-served, especially in India. The limited options that were available for the women riders were not accessible in terms of price and more importantly not made to suit India's weather or terrain. Therefore, as an ally to the riders in the country, it was a natural step for us to create a collection of clothing for women.” Here Sood, of the 65-year-old brand, headquartered in Chennai, talks about the collection in detail, addressing the need of different riders and more. Excerpts:

What was the focus while planning and designing a women's wear collection?

This is an effort towards building the ecosystem around motorcycles and further enhancing the motorcycling experience. The focus was on creating products that are timeless, reflecting the heritage and yet contemporary.

What can we find in the collection?

This concise first collection is anchored by a clutch of riding jackets and trousers with a complement of t-shirts, shirts and jeans. The riding jackets have been specifically designed keeping in mind the Indian terrain and weather and with focus on the Indian fit. There’s a summer mesh jacket and trouser and a three-layer all-weather riding jacket along with riding trousers in Royal Enfield’s signature olive, khaki and grey shades. In addition, there are a few classic jackets in 1.2mm leather with facilities for armours to be inserted. An assortment of leather gloves completes the offering. The fabrics used in the lifestyle apparel have largely been locally sourced, whereas the riding gears that required technically superior fabrics have been sourced from South Korea and Vietnam.

How has the response been and what can women bikers expect next?

We have received an overwhelming response from our customers and riding community. With this launch, we aim to not only enhance the motorcycling experience for our women riders but also support their aspirations to explore more with a comprehensive and accessible range of apparel and riding gears.

Price: Rs 700 to 14000