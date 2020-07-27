Recently, home-grown fashion designer Subhadip Mitra launched his latest edit The Dark Fuse, a beautiful amalgamation of the traditional Kuba art and textiles of the Republic of Congo in contemporary silhouettes for the new-age man. Showcased by models Raj Gupta and Neeraj Kapoor, also the curator of the show, at Marbella’s, the collection is a testimony of Mitra’s ability to experiment and innovate. Excerpts:

Tell us about the collection?

The Dark Fuse is an amalgamation of the traditional Kuba art & textile native to the Republic of Congo (Central Africa). I have given the silhouettes a contemporary twist with cuts and designs that will appeal to the sartorial sensibilities of men who look beyond the ordinary. However, the kurtas maintain a subtle balance without going overboard with textures or designs. In terms of colours, I have used earthy shades as they match the colour palette of the traditional art form. Look for earthy olive green, dark brown, dark mustard yellow teamed with black. One can wear it on traditional and festive occasions.

What are the fabrics used in the collection?

Handloom matches the Kuba art and textile quite well and that makes the collection comfortable yet classy. I have also used silk in the connection.

Doing a physical event during these times is quite tough. What’s the motive behind the show?

Though we are going through tough times, we always want to make something new and innovative for the fashion society and spread positivity.

Photography by: Subhadip Samanta

Make-up by: Bharat Balmiki