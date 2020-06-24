Now that we have started stepping out, looking presentable and in-tune with the latest fashion trends will be back in focus. Though safety will be of utmost importance Shikha Dhandhia, personal shopper and wedding stylist who has collaborated with the best designers, photographers, make-up and hair professionals, accessory designers and trousseau packers, believes people will lean towards upcycling and recycling ways. Mumbai-based Dhandhia, 29, whose favourite celebrity client is the chef and author Sarah Todd, throws light on the changing trends in the post lockdown phase, why designer masks are a great initiative and more. Excerpts:



Is fashion trend on a brink of change post lockdown?

Initially, the only thought on everyone’s mind, when they start stepping out, is going to be the safety aspect! Once all of us get used to this ‘new normal’ only then will anyone get the time to start thinking of what they’re wearing or how they look. So as I foresee it, Phase 1 is going to see a lot of people learning how to upcycle and recycle their existing wardrobes, in the wake of saving the environment and going the pocket-friendly way.



With masks getting a designer touch, how will that affect the overall dressing for men and women?



It’s nice to see that people are finding ways to accept the changes in a positive manner and coming up with such fashionable options with great price points. It would just be very crucial for the manufacturers of designer masks to ensure that it also serves its purpose of providing safety and hygiene to the person wearing it. Designer masks are a great initiative as they will encourage people to wear masks as opposed to being embarrassed by them, even if it’s as a fashion accessory!



How can one keep it stylish and not look like an alien?

Since masks and gloves are going to be the most sought after accessories till the end of this pandemic, it is important that we accept it and use it to our advantage. Making sure that we invest in reusable and safe designer masks and buy gloves in neutral colours is a good way to ensure that you feel normal while adorning these accessories. Also ensure that the garments you wear, complement the colours of your masks so that you look well put together. Men can even try and coordinate their ties to the colour of the mask.



How will it affect the wedding trousseau?



Indian garments require quite a bit of investment, even if it’s for the trousseau. Brides-to-be who do have access to designers and brands in their cities, can definitely take appointments and start visiting stores based on their convenience. However, for those who don’t have all the brands and designers at their disposal, using personal shoppers may be a great option as opposed to online shopping or an individual designer’s facetime consultation, as you will still get to see more variety and get all your information from a first-hand source, before investing in the outfit. Trial of garments is anyway going to be a little tough in the next few months, so it would be best to shop with the opinion of someone you can trust.



With the focus on eyes, how can one accentuate their look?

Luckily, this doesn’t change too much for the men but I would definitely recommend women to avoid any kind of heavy makeup on the face as wearing a mask is mandatory and with the makeup on, the hygiene levels will drop. Accentuating the eyes with eye makeup and sunglasses would be the most ideal. Also trying out different hair accessories and hairstyles would be great.



Tips for dressing up in summer.

Keep it simple and breathable yet trendy. For the men, I would say concentrate on the kind of fabric you pick. Choosing fabrics like cotton, linens and mul are the best for Indian climate as they’ll always stay in trend. For women, opt for interesting silhouettes in tops and dresses and invest in versatile skirts and trousers that can be teamed up with the various printed and colourful tops you may have. Indian garments are your best friend in the summer months. And always remember to accessorise because that’s what completes a look.