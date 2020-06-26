The desi bridal fashion spectrum has been hit significantly by the Covid-19 crisis, but labels have been pushing through to improvise ways to sustain the industry and to cater to their clients. Kolkata-based bridal wear label WNW has earned a significant renown for their line of handcrafted pieces which showcase some traditional homegrown karigari. Their newest collection called Kirdaar puts a stylized and versatile spin on age-old design techniques featuring nuanced celebratory hues, amalgam of ethnic embellishments and festive Mughal embroidery.

Amid the lockdown WNW has come up with ways to stay in touch with their clients through video consultations and contactless deliveries. The luxury fashion house has just opened its doors to its Kolkata store, and we just spoke to Harsh Vardhan Bhotika, VP, WNW Kolkata, to tell us more about the brand’s plans:

Tell us a little about your newest line-up. What are the elements you’ve focused on?

Our latest collection is called Kirdaar, the idea behind this campaign is to promote and postulate the expressions of every woman. The idea is to celebrate women in their entirety.

Kirdaar takes us through the transitions of a woman and the role her closest companions and confidantes play in her journey. This collection celebrates how each changing facet of her life is interwoven with emotions like beautiful threads of embroidery on each timeless garment.

What are the fabrics and techniques WNW usually relies on?

We extensively use Mughal form of hand embroidery with blended use of metallic elements like zari, salma, dabka blended with colourful elements like resham in forms of knots etc.

How has the bridal spectrum changed in Kolkata in the last decade? Have you noticed a change in buying patterns?

Brides are getting more and more particular about styling blouses especially in terms of necklines. Destination marriages have gone up in number and thus, moods and themes vary depending on the locations. Parents of the bride would be key decision makers up until a few years back. Today, brides are better informed, they know what they want and have become very specific.

How has WNW changed its design language in the last few years?

There is one constant and one variable in WNW. The constant is our fascination with century-old techniques of hand embroidery. The variable is our continuous evolution in terms of experimental motifs and their unusual placement.

Can you tell us how the Covid crisis has affected the bridal shopping spectrum?

The Covid crisis has shifted the paradigm of extravagant weddings for sure, the ceremonies are definitely more intimate now, since everyone is concerned with keeping each other safe. In terms of bridal shopping, we have observed that people are spending less time in stores. Instead newer, more functional alternatives have been on the rise like video consultations and online viewing of the designer pieces for brides across all cities and spectrums.

Both in our Delhi and Kolkata stores, we are also providing contactless deliveries, keeping the safety of our customers as our utmost priority. In the aftermath of the Amphan crisis, we are actively taking part in the rehabilitation and proper care of our karigars due to the destruction caused.

What are millennial brides looking for, in terms of fashion?

We have observed that brides today are not nervous about experimenting, They are keen to try out new colours and styles that not only compliment their entire look but simultaneously keep tradition intact