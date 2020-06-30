The Brazilian Flip Flop brand Havaianas just dropped its first Pride collection featuring some summery flip flops and a range of quirky street bags. Havaianas also announced recently that it’s becoming more democratic with its collection as the brand is doing away with some of its gender-based size and colour restrictions and will introduce some extended sizes for all genders. “In recent years we have made great strides in terms of diversity in our communication, but we know that this is a long journey. We understand that this change works like a ripple effect, and it is stronger if it is a long-term commitment. By permanently including the Pride line products in our portfolio and expanding our range with sizes that fit more people, Havaianas is committed to continuously celebrating, including, and supporting the community,” says Fernanda Romano, CMO of Alpargatas, holder of the Havaianas brand.

Havaianas Street Bag

But more importantly, the label’s Pride line-up will actually help the LGBTQ community in a significant way as the label is collaborating with All Out, an organization that acts globally on advocating love and equality, mobilizing civil society and companies to defend the rights of LGBTQIA+ people. As apart of the partnership, for every Pride line product sold, 7% of the net income will go to All Out and its projects supported in Brazil and worldwide.

This commitment will be continuous, as the Pride line will become part of the regular product line for the brand, providing aid for the institution on an ongoing basis. Plus, starting September, the brand will launch a new website where it will no longer prioritise product queries according to gender, breaking the traditional rules of product search on fashion.