Kolkata-based designer Nupur Kanoi’s eponymous luxury fashion label is a reflection of who she was and who she is; the designer tells us the label has grown up just as she has. “There’s always been a very androgynous elements in my clothes. You’ll find this badass punky vibe in my personal styling as well. But I feel there’s femininity in that as well. It’s about fluidity at the end of the day,” she tells us. We got chatting with Kanoi to know more about running a luxury fashion line from the city.

An edgy sari by Kanoi

Tell us how you got your start in fashion

I was studying for my CA and one day after studying for 16 hours, I noticed I had built a tent around me with the books! That was the day I decided I needed to do something else, with my hands, to be able to keep moving. Then NIFT happened, I worked with Anamika Khanna and started my label in 2006.

How has your label changed in 13 years?

It has become more global as I grew up. My collections are very influenced by my travels. The turning point in my career was my solo trip to Africa, post which I did my collection Lost and Found in Africa in 2017. I was there for 21 days all alone! It was so liberating.

An ensemble featuring separates by Kanoi

The one challenge of running a luxury fashion line in Kolkata?

The one thing I've observed is that people do not want to work hard hours. But Kolkata has helped me immensely because the culture and heritage I’m surrounded with you automatically put your energies into work, especially since my work is very intently connected with the cultures I witness

A woman who has inspired you...

I’ve always loved Madonna! She has owned each and every genre of fashion with so much ease.