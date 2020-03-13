Rangriti’s Spring/Summer edit is here and it is young, fresh and fit for everyday fashion. With a wide range of kurti, Anarkalis, salwar kameez and palazzo in ditsy prints, soothing colours and interesting patterns, the brand aims at bringing variety and style to every woman’s closet.

“This summer our collection features a plethora of stylish cuts, unique designs, contemporary silhouettes and vibrant colours blended with impeccable quality to let our patrons achieve the unbeatable style,” says Sanjeev Agrawal CEO of Rangriti. Explaining the literal meaning of the label he adds, “Rangriti is a unique fusion of the two words ‘rang’ meaning colour and ‘riti’ standing for fashion and it brings out a line that is a fine blend of feminine cuts and beautiful shades in sync with the latest fashion trends.”

The new edit maintains a fine balance between print and embroidery with other detailing like interesting buttons and gorgeous lace adding to the overall look. You will find cotton long kurtis with subtle thread embroidery in the yoke or on sleeves and collar. Intricate zari work can also be found with the same minimal formula, at times outlining a print and at other times forming their own shapes. The six-year-old ethnic label’s collection is offering nature-inspired flora and fauna to more generic patterns like stripes and checks, this year. We particularly liked a simple maxi dress in fine blue stripes that looked chic with geometric prints in the yoke. And it is flying off the racks like hotcakes, we are informed at their Diamond Plaza store.

The Gurgoan-based brand with over 100 stores in India also caters to a contemporary wardrobe with asymmetrical dresses, culottes, tops and skirts to choose from.

Price: 1500 upwards