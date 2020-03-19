S.ka Diamonds’ new line-up is trendy and emblematic of the craftsmanship of the renowned jewellery brand. From dual finger rings, that are much in fashion now to the chic chokers with Polki and timeless jhumka, the edit will appeal to your sartorial choice. Check them out:

Dual finger ring

The multi-finger ring is ruling the jewellery trends this year and it looks great when paired with any outfit. From cocktail gowns to lehengas, this is a must-have to make chic style statements.

Bracelets

With changing trends, women are switching to bracelets instead of bangles to lend a contemporary edge to your looks. Intricately designed bracelets work instantly to notch up any look - from suits, lehengas, and sarees to Indo-Western outfits.

Multi-layer necklace

Temple jewellery has always been in trend for centuries. And of lately it has been getting some special attention to glam up for weddings, especially the multi-layered necklaces that make for a showstopping look. You don't need to worry about anything else if you have one of these.

Jhumkas

Jhumkas are a must-have in every girl's jewellery collection. There are several types of jhumkas that you can choose from such as jhumka hoops, half jhumkas, casual trinkets etc for more variety and to get the best look. Jhumkas team-best with ethnic outfits for wedding functions.