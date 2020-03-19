After three decades into the wholesale business, Prem L Bhambani opened his flagship store in the city recently. Launched by Tollywood actor Rituparna Sengupta, the retail store is a one-stop-shop for all your fashion needs.



Looking for ethnic options for an impending festive occasion? Prem's Collections will surprise you with its wide range of lehengas, saris and salwar kameez for women. For men, there are kurtas, both festive and everyday wear. There are opulent sherwanis and crisp suits as well. For women, structured gowns with exaggerated ruffles, gorgeous structures and comfortable fabrics are also in the collection. And these evening gowns make for an ideal choice for evening parties and get-together where you want to make a statement.





Moving beyond garments, you can complete your look with their range of accessories that include bags – clutch, tote, sling and more. Talking about his newest venture Bhambhani says, “I have always nurtured the dream of moving into the retail segment and hence opened a store in Dhaka which was an instant hit. The store in Kolkata is our first in India and we expect people will love our vast range of collections for both men and women.”



The store, strategically located near Jamuna Banquets.