In the last couple of years, sustainable silver jewellery label Moha by Geetanjali has garnered quite a lot of credibility among experimentalists; the label’s distinct heritage-inspired pieces act as a bridge between age-old nuances and modern motifs. “Moha has a focus on creating designs which suit our modern lifestyle as and traditional aesthetics simultaneously. It is a true fusion of ethnic & contemporary. We give emphasis on techniques and styles preserved from the past. We do minimum machine work, handcrafting is what we value, so the approach is quite sustainable,” Geetanjali Gondhale, the mind behind the brand tells us.

A silver shoulder duster by Moha

The designer fuses homegrown tribal influences with globally relevant silhouettes and traditional techniques and this diversity is exactly what gives the label’s new collection its edge. We got the designer to explain her new Ashtmangal line-up that’s taking social media by storm:

Can you tell us a little about your newest collection?

We recently launched the Ashtmangal Collection, inspired by 8 lucky symbols which come from old-world knowledge. The line-up has symbolic references to Hindu, Jain and Buddhist religious literature and they are visually stunning.

Rehan Silver Earrings by Moha

Groupings of eight auspicious symbols were originally used in India at ceremonies such as an investiture or coronation of a king. An early grouping of symbols included: throne, swastika, handprint, hooked knot, a vase of jewels, water libation flask, pair of fishes, lidded bowl. We have converted these concepts into jewellery.

Why did you zero in on silver jewellery?

Silver is a precious metal, and it’s affordable. Its rustic colour and natural tanning give it a really matured antique look. It became an obvious choice when I decided to craft jewellery.

What inspires your designs?

I am in love with Indian heritage art, which has been a great source of inspiration for me. Another source of inspiration would be my travels and my interactions with different tribes across geographies. I later translate these memories into wearable designs. I am also an avid reader and wanderer and I love to be with nature, so these as subjects are very close to my heart.

A silver set from the new collection

Do you remember what your first design was?

Yes, I remember! A first design is like first love, how can I forget? I was with a friend in Goa. I made long earrings with a hammering technique and added some old stamps in a vertical sequence.

How has the desi customers' approach to jewellery changed in the last decade?

The idea of luxury has changed drastically, especially with gadgets, phones and the internet now; this influences our buying patterns too. Though Indian customers tend to steer towards precious metal, especially gold, in the last decade the urban crowd has been leaning towards silver. People really appreciate our stories and theme behind each collection. And that’s a big motivation for me always.

The price range starts from Rs 800