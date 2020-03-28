Everyone from Sara Ali Khan, Rashami Desai to Gul Panag and any and every fashionista who matters, is a fan of Aaree Accessories; the Ahmedabad-based costume jewellery label has found a huge connect with the millennial and Gen-Z buyers, and even with serious global icons like Priyanka Chopra and Sonam Kapoor. The label’s fusion-inspired statement pieces are terrifically Instagram-worthy and chic. Aaree Accessories by Aashini Adani has an entirely hand-made lineup, and is very in sync with urban design aesthetics. Their new summer collection, for instance, is based on the Mandala, pop culture’s favourite geometric configuration. If you love mandala tattoos, you will love the brand’s Mandala-themed jewellery even more.

A tasselled mandala bracelet

“The intricacy of mandala art has inspired us to come up with this collection. The color palette addS a modern touch to the traditional form of art. It’s contemporary too, exactly how our clients like it,” Aashini tells us, and also reveals that the collection is made entirely out of gold and silver-plated brass. The label has brought the mandala into the wearable statement jewellery spectrum by adding in quirky and festive elements; the Flora tasseled danglers, for instance makes use of intricate metallic tassels and a gorgeous mandala stud. Aaree Accessories is also paving the way for effortless wedding jewellery and celebratory bling with their elaborate necklaces; we spotted some multi-tiered Mandala neckpieces which feature modern silhouettes and can actually work as post-work bling too.

A mandala bracelet used as hair tie

“The designs are chic and contemporary. They are statement-worthy yet minimal. Again, it’s about the eye of the stylist. A plain outfit with a pair of statement earrings and ring is all you need! While designing, we keep in mind the emerging trends, that’s really the most important thing. Women nowadays are independent and know exactly what they want,” Aashini tells us. But the brand has also consciously brought into attention the versatility of costume jewellery numbers, especially when it comes to festive fashion. “Acceptance of costume jewellery has increased tremendously in the last 4-5 years. If something looks good, people won’t mind spending on it. The concept of wearing only fine jewellery is fading, people want to experiment with each outfit. They are more aware about what they are wearing,” Aashini adds.

Needless to say, when Sara Ali Khan wears a brand’s jewellery on her fashion cover or B-town actors actually end up sporting a label at the Cannes Film Festival (Ankhon Dekhi actor Taranjit Kaur wore a pair of tasselled earrings by the brand to the Cannes Film Festival), it teases the curiosity of the Instagram-shoppers. And Aaree as a brand, has always been for the young and for their social media - something that stands out but is also hassle-free. Aashini also reveals this is why the label’s growth has been quite organic, as she’s never short of young buyers looking to splurge. “Modern and fashionable young women who are aware of the trends are definitely our core clientele. They are intelligent and specific about their needs. It’s so much easier to deal with them!” Aashini reveal