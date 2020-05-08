Sustainable fashion brand Chhapa, known for their exquisite block prints is set to launch their SS’20 collection that promises a fresh vibe. Named Bold and Fun, the edit plays with quirky and striking geometric prints in earthy hues.

Talking about the collection Shilpa, who started Chhapa in 2013 with a bunch of her friends offers, “When design gets stamped on any material using a wooden block, it is called the Chhap or Chhapa in Gujarati. Our lines are usually clean and we have used a gamut of motifs earlier but this time we wanted it to be quirkier and much more fun. Geometric shapes offer a deluge of possibilities and we are using it across all our lines.” The collection consists of a range casual yet stylish kurtas, saris and even light and breezy dresses that are perfect for summers. Skin-friendly fabrics like woven cotton, chanderi silk, modal silk and mul cotton make it ideal for the humid and sultry weather.

The Ahmedabad and Jaipur-based label that works extensively with artisans in the region who master in the art of block printing, has been endorsed by celebrities like actors Vidya Balan and Soha Ali Khan, among others. Talking about the philosophy behind the label that uses natural dyes to colour their fabrics, Shilpa offers, “Chhapa was founded as an avocation to do some creative work and experiments in the field of block printing. The desire eventually found culmination in contributing towards conscious fashion. Also, when we started working with the family of artisans back in 2013 they were on the verge of giving up this art. We wanted to rejuvenate the art of block printing by giving the artisans quirky dimension to grow bigger amidst technological challenges.”

Their designs are marked by simplicity and elegance and cater to women, men and even children. One can also find accessories and the lot includes handbags, pouches, home décor items, camera straps, dupattas and stoles and quilts.

Price on request